HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found burning in a western Massachusetts field earlier this month has been identified and they are investigating the death as a homicide.
The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said Friday the victim was identified as 44-year-old Daniel Cruz, of Northampton.
Cruz’s body was found burning in Hatfield on March 10, on a road adjacent to a popular walking trail.
It was the second time in less than a month that a dead body had been found in the town of about 3,300 residents. Skeletal remains of a woman missing for a year were discovered in late February.
Cruz’s death is being investigated by state police detectives.