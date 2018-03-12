MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina have released the names of four people who investigators think were beaten to death by a relative at a home over the weekend.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office told local news outlets Sunday that the victims were 72-year-old Joseph Manigault; 69-year-old Rose Manigault; 42-year-old Kenya Manigault and 15-year-old Faith Manigault. The official cause of death is pending for all four victims. They were found dead in a home in Mount Pleasant on Saturday morning.

Twenty-two-year-old Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott is charged with four counts of murder. Scott declined to make an appearance before a Charleston County magistrate Sunday.

Relatives said the victims were the grandparents who raised Scott, an aunt and a cousin.

Investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the deaths.