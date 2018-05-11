PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials say they’re continuing to investigate after the bodies of two people were found following a vehicle fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The Houghton County sheriff’s office says the dead were Joshua Michael Becia of Portage Township and Jay Henry Stevens of Painesdale. They both were 19.
Deputies were dispatched to Portage Township on Sunday to respond to a report of a vehicle fire and firefighters found their bodies inside the vehicle. Details about the circumstances of the fire weren’t released. Cause of death also hasn’t been released.
The sheriff’s department, the county medical examiner and the Michigan State Police fire marshal’s office are investigating.
