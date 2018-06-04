LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam found dead with a man in a hotel room in what police are calling a double killing carried out by an unknown assailant.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that Sang Boi Nghia (NEE’-ha) died of multiple stab wounds in an attack that Las Vegas police say probably happened about 2 a.m. Friday in a room at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.
The coroner did not immediately make the man’s name public, pending notification of his family.
Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says both victims were stabbed multiple times and authorities have not made an arrest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker who refused gay couple's wedding-cake order VIEW
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
Nghia’s daughter, Chau Nghia, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.