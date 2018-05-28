GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Cascade County officials have released the name of a man who died in the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The sheriff’s office says 55-year-old Daniel Zigan of Great Falls was pulled from the river late Friday afternoon after witnesses reported seeing someone on a flotation device in the fast-moving river.

Zigan was pulled from the water and emergency responders started CPR before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Bob Edwards says an autopsy was planned to determine whether a health-related event played a part in Zigan’s death.