BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho have identified a 27-year-old man who died after an officer-involved shooting.

The Ada County Coroner says in a news release Friday that Robert Hansen died at about 11 p.m. Thursday due to a perforating gunshot wound to the head.

The Boise Police Department says the shooting came after officers pulled over a female driver of a vehicle with a canceled registration, and that Hansen was a passenger.

Police say Hansen displayed a firearm and pointed it at the female driver and himself.

Police say that due to the danger to the driver and civilians in the area, two officers each fired one shot. Hansen died at the scene, and the female driver was escorted to safety.

An area task force is investigating.