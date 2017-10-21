MITCHELL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in the crash of a grain truck and a train just west of Mitchell and say his 8-year-old granddaughter was also injured in the crash.

Officials say 64-year-old Michael Weimer, of Morrill, died in the crash that occurred Friday morning at a county road crossing just south of Highway 26.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office says Weimer was driving the truck that was hit by an eastbound BNSF train shortly after 7 a.m.

Weimer was killed. His granddaughter, who was also in the truck, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The crossing is marked, but does not have an alarm signal or gates.