ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Officials say human remains have been found in a burned home in Alabama.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that human remains were found in the burned home on Monday. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Stephen Young says the home in Athens has been on fire since the morning. The remains were found around 4 p.m.
County Coroner Mike West and the State Fire Marshal are now leading the follow-up investigation.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Further details have not been released.