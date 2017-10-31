ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Officials say human remains have been found in a burned home in Alabama.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that human remains were found in the burned home on Monday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Stephen Young says the home in Athens has been on fire since the morning. The remains were found around 4 p.m.

County Coroner Mike West and the State Fire Marshal are now leading the follow-up investigation.

Further details have not been released.