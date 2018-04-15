SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal house fire in South Royalton.
WCAX-TV reports firefighters responded to the house fire Saturday night in a rural section of South Burlington. Authorities say icy road conditions slowed their response.
Timothy Staples escaped the burning home and called 911. Staples’ wife, 60-year-old Roberta Staples, was not able to get out of the house. Her body was later found in the home.
The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com