Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal house fire in South Royalton.

WCAX-TV reports firefighters responded to the house fire Saturday night in a rural section of South Burlington. Authorities say icy road conditions slowed their response.

Timothy Staples escaped the burning home and called 911. Staples’ wife, 60-year-old Roberta Staples, was not able to get out of the house. Her body was later found in the home.

The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation continues.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

The Associated Press