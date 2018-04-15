Share story

By
The Associated Press

FIELDSBORO, N.J. (AP) — Fire officials in New Jersey say two people were hurt in a house fire over the weekend.

WPVI-TV reports the firefighters responded to a Fieldsboro home Saturday night. Authorities say the fire began on the porch and spread to the home’s interior.

Two people were injured. One of the victims sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

