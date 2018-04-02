CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Community leaders in suburban Columbus hope a new youth center will help at-risk teens.

WBNS-TV reports the Foundations 4 Youth center in Circleville will open Tuesday. The program is a partnership between Circleville City Schools, the Circleville Police Department and Pickaway Area Recovery Services.

The center will serve as a getaway for children in Pickaway County where they can play videogames and do homework.

Circleville Police Sgt. Matthew Hafey says the facility is important because it can help save children from going down the wrong path. Hafey says the program can give kids “the opportunity to grow and flourish.”

The center will be open every Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Transportation to and from the center will be provided.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/