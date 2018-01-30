RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority is looking into whether its convention center can be expanded.

KRNV-TV reported Monday that the organization has hired a consulting firm to answer that question.

The organization’s CEO Philip Delone says the renovation work is long overdue.

He says the last time the center was remodeled or expanded was 17 years ago.

Officials paid Johnson Consulting $88,000 to look at what factors would be part of a possible renovation and expansion.

The study is expected to take about 14 weeks and will determine how big the building could become, how much the work would cost and how the organization could pay for it.

It will also examine what amenities the center would need to draw in convention planners.

Information from: KRNV-TV, http://www.mynews4.com