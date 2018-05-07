ROME, Ga. (AP) — A northwest Georgia woman is dead after police say she shot it out with officers following a high-speed chase.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies the dead person as 55-year-old Kimberley Ray McCann of Cedartown.
Investigators say police began chasing McCann when she sped through a school zone in Cave Spring.
They say McCann crashed into multiple vehicles at a busy intersection on the outskirts of Rome. There, they say McCann began shooting at officers and four officers fired back. McCann died there from her injuries. No officers were injured.
Three Floyd County officers and a Georgia state trooper were involved.
It’s the 11th shooting in 11 days by a Georgia officer.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues its inquiry, which will be presented for grand jury review once complete.