HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia high school senior has brought a gun to school a day before he was set to graduate.
Paulding County sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson said 18-year-old Brian Perry Belin Jr. was arrested just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Hiram High School resource officers saw a photo about 9 a.m. that Belin had posted on Instagram showing him with what appeared to be a semiautomatic pistol in his waistband.
Henson says Belin told administrators the gun was in his vehicle on campus. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded pistol.
Belin was being held without bail on a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.
Henson says there’s no indication Belin intended to carry out a school shooting.