MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials in Connecticut are investigating a house fire that injured two firefighters over the weekend.
WFSB-TV reports the fire happened in Milford Sunday night. Milford Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi says one of the residents tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before calling 911.
Windy conditions made containing the fire difficult. Firefighters couldn’t save the home.
Two firefighters were injured in the blaze but they’re expected to be OK.
Fabrizi says the fire might’ve started on the porch of the home. An investigation continues.
Information from: WFSB-TV, http://www.wfsb.com