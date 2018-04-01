WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont say a blaze destroyed an iconic family-owned farm on Easter Sunday.
WCAX-TV reports firefighters, state police and local police responded to the Wallace Family Farm in Waterbury Sunday evening. Authorities say both homes and a cow barn were destroyed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The farm was a popular landmark and celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016.
The cause of the fire is unclear. No further information was available.
