COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home.

WCAX-TV reports crews responded to the Colchester home Thursday afternoon. Officials say the home was completely destroyed but the blaze didn’t spread to other houses.

No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear. An investigation continues.

