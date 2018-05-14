MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed multiple items including a trailer to be suspicious.

A Prince William County Fire & Rescue Facebook post says units were dispatched for a report of a fire in a storage yard Thursday. WJLA-TV reports officials discovered a food truck “heavily involved” in a fire that was spreading. No injuries were reported.

Officials say several food trucks and a temporary storage shelter housing construction items were also damaged.

The incident is being actively investigated.

___

Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com