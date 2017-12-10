BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials in Vermont are investigating a blaze that severely damaged a home.
WCAX-TV reports the multiple departments from Vermont and New Hampshire responded to the Bellows Falls home around 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say four people who were inside the home at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely.
Officials say a firefighter was treated for a hand injury. Authorities say the home was severely damaged.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com