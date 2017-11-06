FRANKLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont environmental officials have completed a pond restoration project that will help improve the water quality of a Lake Carmi.

Vermont Public Radio reports officials recently finished cleaning up a pond on the west side of Lake Carmi in Franklin. State agriculture agency inspector John Roberts says the man-made pond contained high levels of phosphorous. Officials drained the pond, removed sludge and replaced an overflow culvert.

Lake Carmi had been closed because of toxic algae blooms. Phosphorous runoff from nearby farms contributes to the blooms. Officials say they will continue to work with farmers as they adjust to new agricultural guidelines.

Roberts says the pond project won’t completely solve problems in the watershed but he thinks it’s a good start.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net