HOUSTON (AP) — More than a year after Hurricane Harvey’s destructive flooding, officials say they’ve finished removing downed trees and other storm debris that had blocked the Houston-area’s 22 watersheds.
The Harris County Flood Control District said Friday that it’s removed about 40,000 tons (36,290 metric tons) of debris since Harvey flooded Houston in August 2017 .
The flood control district has spent $8.9 million on the cleanup.
Debris that’s been removed has included refrigerators and other large objects, as well as six automobiles.
The agency says it used special storm debris contractors and in-house debris removal crews to complete the sweep of the county’s watersheds.
Harvey and the devastating rain that followed caused an estimated $125 billion in damage statewide and flooded thousands of homes in the Houston area.