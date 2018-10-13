Share story

By
The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — More than a year after Hurricane Harvey’s destructive flooding, officials say they’ve finished removing downed trees and other storm debris that had blocked the Houston-area’s 22 watersheds.

The Harris County Flood Control District said Friday that it’s removed about 40,000 tons (36,290 metric tons) of debris since Harvey flooded Houston in August 2017 .

The flood control district has spent $8.9 million on the cleanup.

Debris that’s been removed has included refrigerators and other large objects, as well as six automobiles.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The agency says it used special storm debris contractors and in-house debris removal crews to complete the sweep of the county’s watersheds.

Harvey and the devastating rain that followed caused an estimated $125 billion in damage statewide and flooded thousands of homes in the Houston area.

The Associated Press