WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s largest city are eyeing an ordinance expanding the hours for alcohol sales on Sundays.
The proposed ordinance would allow liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday sales currently are allowed only from noon to 4 p.m.
Under the ordinance to be considered Thursday, liquor stores operating as a non-conforming use under city code would remain restricted to the current Sunday hours.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Redhook brewery site in Woodinville sells for $24.5M
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?