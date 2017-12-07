WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s largest city are eyeing an ordinance expanding the hours for alcohol sales on Sundays.

The proposed ordinance would allow liquor stores to sell alcohol on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday sales currently are allowed only from noon to 4 p.m.

Under the ordinance to be considered Thursday, liquor stores operating as a non-conforming use under city code would remain restricted to the current Sunday hours.