DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in Ohio.

Authorities say the explosion was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday in Bethel Township near Dayton. Investigators with the township fire department say the home’s occupant was out of town at the time of the blast.

No injuries were reported, and there are no reports of damage to nearby homes.

Fire Lt. Andrew Porter says propane has been identified as the source of the explosion, but the cause is still under investigation.

Nearby residents say the blast knocked photographs off the wall, and a mushroom cloud was visible.

An investigation is ongoing.