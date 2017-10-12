DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in Ohio.
Authorities say the explosion was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday in Bethel Township near Dayton. Investigators with the township fire department say the home’s occupant was out of town at the time of the blast.
No injuries were reported, and there are no reports of damage to nearby homes.
Fire Lt. Andrew Porter says propane has been identified as the source of the explosion, but the cause is still under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
Nearby residents say the blast knocked photographs off the wall, and a mushroom cloud was visible.
An investigation is ongoing.