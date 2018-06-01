POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials expect the construction and related expansion work for the FBI data center in Pocatello will create about 500 direct jobs and 160 indirect jobs.

The Idaho State Journal reports an analysis by the Idaho Department of Labor and Bannock Development Corp. has found that the wages from these jobs will generate a $65 million economic impact each year.

According to the analysis, the projects are estimated to create more than 1,700 jobs with a $158 million economic impact for the southeast Idaho area during construction.

The FBI says several milestones for the $100 million data center have been reached since construction began in October. The federal agency says construction is on schedule and the data center is expected to be completed next year.

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com