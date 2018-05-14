MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in New Hampshire and caused damage in several towns earlier this month.

Experts confirmed Monday that the damage in seven towns May 4 was caused by an EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 80-100 mph. WMUR-TV reports the tornado is the second-earliest ever recorded in the state.

The tornado took down trees along a 36-mile path from Charlestown to Webster. Damage was also found in Langdon, Acworth, Lempster, Bradford and Warner.

