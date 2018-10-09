MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte has told his Cabinet that medical tests show he doesn’t have cancer, but he won’t be releasing a public report on his health.

Interior official Eduardo Ano told reporters Tuesday that Duterte announced his medical test results in a meeting, eliciting applause from Cabinet officials. Two other Cabinet officials made a similar statement.

Duterte said for the first time last week that he may have cancer and said he was unsure of his health as he awaited the result of medical tests.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte won’t publicly issue a report on his health, saying “he will treat his medical condition as confidential.”