SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The victim of a Massachusetts river drowning has been identified.
The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says the body of 24-year-old Jaime Lopez of Springfield was recovered from the Chicopee River on Monday morning by searchers.
The Springfield Police Department responded to a report of a missing person Sunday.
Their Underwater Search and Recovery Unit along with the Springfield Fire Department, Ludlow Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police conducted the search.
