HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area officials want sediment removed from the San Jacinto River to protect communities near Lake Houston from a repeat of the flooding brought by Hurricane Harvey.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett told the Houston Chronicle that he’s spoken with state officials about dredging that would increase the river’s capacity to hold floodwaters.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he hopes dredging can begin in about a month.

It’s not clear how much the project would cost. Emmett says a flood-control bond could be a funding source.

More than 16,000 homes and 3,300 businesses near Lake Houston were damaged by Harvey-related flooding.

Officials say the capacity of the river and lake to hold floodwaters has been dramatically reduced by sedimentation, some of it linked to nearby sand mine operations.

