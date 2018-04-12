CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say smoking was the cause of a fire that claimed the life of a 70-year-old Casper resident.

KTWO-AM reports Firefighter Dane Andersen said Wednesday in a statement that investigators with the Casper Fire-EMS Department determined the cause of a fire March 1 at St. Anthony’s Manor was smoking in close proximity to a supplemental oxygen device.

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death of Sharon Lee Marzocca.

Investigators from private insurance companies are working with investigators from Casper Fire-EMS as well as the Natrona County Fire District to determine the initial source of the blaze.

Casper Fire-EMS emphasizes that “there is no safe way to smoke in the home when oxygen is in use.” Anyone using supplemental oxygen should not smoke.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/