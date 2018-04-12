ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts bomb squad and U.S. Navy officials have destroyed a pair of decades-old unexploded shells that were dredged up by a fishing boat.
The shells, one about 6 feet long and the other 8 inches long, were exploded on an Orleans beach on Wednesday.
Police say the fishing boat brought the shells to shore in its net around 10:30 a.m.
Fire Chief Anthony Pike tells the Boston Herald the shells were likely left over from when the Navy used the World War II-era target ship the SS James Longstreet for target practice. The 400-foot ship was used from 1945 until the early 1970s.
Orleans officials say residents should call police anytime they find ordnance.