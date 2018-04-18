RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials are celebrating a new tribute to the state’s Indian tribes on Capitol Square.

Gov. Ralph Northam and members of Virginia’s 11 recognized Indian tribes held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for Mantle, a new monument near the state Capitol.

The Virginia Indian Commemorative Commission was established in 2009 to install a permanent monument on Capital Square.

“Mantle” by artist Alan Michaelson will be in the shape of a nautilus and include natural landscaping. The monument’s cost is about $1 million raised through private funds.