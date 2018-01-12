BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say the death of a man found in an apartment has been ruled a homicide.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office announced Thursday that the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis had been ruled a homicide. Authorities would not say how the Bangor man was killed.

Lewis’ body was found Wednesday morning. Police say an unidentified individual had attempted to reach Lewis over the phone before they went to Lewis’ apartment.

An investigation is continues.