BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Officials in Orono say dead fish washing up on Maine waterfronts is due to work on a local dam.
Brookfield Renewable says the dead fish found washed up in Bangor and Brewer is a result of work being done on the Orono Dam. WABI-TV reports crews had most of the dead fish cleaned up by Tuesday.
Brookfield Renewable said in a statement that fish deaths occurred due to reduced flows from the dam, and that they worked to rescue fish that remained stranded in bypass pools.
Brookfield Renewable says it is conducting an internal review to avoid a similar incident in the future.
___
Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv