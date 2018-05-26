FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Officials of a northern Arizona county are considering asking voters to implement a merit-based system for selecting the county’s five superior court judges.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Coconino County supervisors are examining the process where a committee would nominate candidates and the governor would make the final selection.

Under this system, voters would decide if judges should be retained at the end their terms.

Superior court judges in many counties in the state are currently elected in a similar manner as other candidates for state office.

Supervisors would need to approve a resolution to place the merit-based system question on the November ballot.

County manager James Jayne says the supervisors would likely consider approving the resolution in June if they decide to pursue the matter.

