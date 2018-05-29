CAMERON, S.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a weak tornado briefly touched down in central South Carolina as an outer band from Subtropical Storm Alberto moved through.

The weather service’s Columbia office says its meteorologists confirmed the EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph (147 kph) hit an area around Cameron around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported.

The weather service says it is completing its survey of the storm in Calhoun County and will release more information later Tuesday.