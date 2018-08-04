WEBSTER, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a tornado has touched down in Massachusetts, injuring a woman when debris hit her car.

The fire chief in Webster, a town near the Connecticut border, said he’s never seen anything like this before.

Webster police say the woman had been driving in town Saturday when the tornado hit. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado but didn’t know its strength yet. It caused structural damage to buildings and downed trees and poles.

A flash flood warning was in effect for Boston and Rhode Island but has since expired.

Several thousand Worcester County residents were without power as of Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts will continue as showers move out.