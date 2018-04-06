INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says Tuesday’s storms that dumped heavy rains and golf ball-sized hail also spawned two weak tornadoes in central Indiana.
The weather service confirmed Thursday that an EF-0 tornado hit near Buck Creek in Tippecanoe County and an EF-0 tornado was detected near Covington in Fountain County.
No injuries were reported. Damage to a barn as well as downed trees and power lines were reported in Tippecanoe County. Tree branches were knocked down in Fountain County.
Tuesday’s storms dropped 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 centimeters) of rain on a swath of the state’s mid-section, spawning flooding that washed away part of an eastern Indiana road. Southwestern Indiana’s Knox County was pummeled by golf-ball sized hail and Indianapolis got record rainfall.
