ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Officials have closed a Louisiana State Penitentiary housing unit that had been one of the most restrictive within the prison for more than 40 years.
The Baton Rouge Advocate reported Sunday that officials closed Camp J, which at its peak confined over 400 prisoners being disciplined in solitary cells for more than 23 hours a day. Officials primarily cited the Angola unit’s infrastructure for the closure saying years of deterioration had created safety issues.
State Corrections Secretary James Le Blanc says the closure also aligned with officials’ goal to improve segregated housing.
The state Department of Corrections partnered with the Vera Institute of Justice in 2016 to work on an initiative aimed at reducing solitary confinement nationwide. Vera’s David Cloud says the closure is a huge symbolic victory because Camp J was a microcosm of issues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com