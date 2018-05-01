MARS HILL, N.C. (AP) — Forest officials have closed a portion of the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina because of a fire.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the U.S. Forest Service says the trail is closed from Garenflo Gap to Hot Springs because of the fire, which is southwest of Hot Springs.

Forest Service spokeswoman Cathy Dowd said the fire is moving down-slope toward N.C. 209. The cause of the fire is unknown and officials don’t know when the 7.2 mile (11 km)-stretch of trail will reopen.

The 2,190-mile-long Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine. Hikers attempting to do the entire trail usually are heading north in late March and early April, and could be on the portion of the trail affected by the fire about this time.

