SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a child playing with matches sparked the March Springfield apartment building fire that killed three people.

State fire and police officials announced the identification of fire victim Aden Abdakadr and his children two-year-old Ahmet and one-year-old Fatumo.

They died in the March 18th fire that displaced 60 to 80 people living in the 20-unit building.

Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi says the fire started in the second floor apartment of the victims. The battery operated smoke alarm inside the apartment did not work, investigators found.

Officials say there were 531 child and youth-set fires reported in Massachusetts from 2012 to 2016, resulting in one death and 27 firefighter injuries. More than half were started by children playing with matches and lighters.