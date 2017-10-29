SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Officials are celebrating the completion of upgrades and high-speed rail track improvements at an Amtrak station in Rhode Island.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, state transportation officials and Amtrak representatives plan to gather Monday morning at the Kingston Station in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The improvements are designed to improve safety and efficiency for Amtrak trains, create level train boarding with new platforms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and improve station amenities.

Amtrak says the improvements cost $41 million, funded in part by a $26.5 million federal grant. Amtrak says it provided the rest of the funding and managed the design and construction.

Amtrak says a new third track will enable high-speed trains to safely bypass regional trains stopping at Kingston.