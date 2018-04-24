ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York judicial officials say a judge should be removed for violating her drunken driving conditional sentence and telling a sheriff’s deputy in court to punch a defendant.

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct said Tuesday that the totality of Rochester city court Judge Leticia Astacio’s (uh-STAH’-see-ohz) actions show she is unfit for office.

New York state’s highest court suspended Astacio earlier this month after authorities say she tried to buy a shotgun in violation of her probation.

Astacio hasn’t heard cases since her 2016 arrest for DWI.

Her behavior since then has made headlines, such as when she left for a monastery in Thailand before a scheduled court date.

Astacio has 30 days to seek an appeal. Her lawyer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.