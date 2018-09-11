HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India has plunged off a road, killing at least 23 people, officials say. At least 27 other people were injured.

The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state, said Narendar, a local official who uses only one name.

Passersby rushed to help, carrying the dead and injured up the hill.

A probe has been ordered into the cause of the accident, he said.