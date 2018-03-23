SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say 10 homes along a creek in Brigham City have flooded following heavy rains that hit areas of northern Utah.

Brigham City spokesman Rick Bosworth told KSL-TV that crews were clearing debris from buildings along the Box Elder Creek on Friday.

He says about 15,000 sandbags were placed in areas at high risk of flooding.

Bosworth says that warm winds and the melting snowpack at the Mantua Reservoir contributed to the flooding.