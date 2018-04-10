JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit officials say a boy was injured when he tried to hang from a light rail train.
The Jersey City Journal reports the incident happened Tuesday night in Jersey City. NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith says the boy fell when a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train began moving.
The boy was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Police have charged the boy with defiant trespassing and interference with transportation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.