BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — Fire officials say an early morning blaze has destroyed a Maine boat shop.

Belgrade Fire and Rescue Chief Daniel McKenzie says the Belgrade Boat Shop was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived early Saturday. Owner Bill Redlevske says a 13-foot Boston Whaler and two snowmobiles were in the shop when the fire broke out.

He says he believes a battery charge on the wall may have been the cause of the fire. McKenzie says the fire didn’t appear to be suspicious.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials are investigating.