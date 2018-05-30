MILTON, N.H. (AP) — Officials with a New Hampshire electric utility say a bird flew into a substation and knocked out power for thousands of customers.
Eversource officials say power was restored before 8 a.m. Wednesday after the bird flew into the Milton substation. WMUR-TV reports power went out for about 10,000 people around 7 a.m. that morning.
School officials in Milton decided to cancel classes for the day because of the power problems.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com