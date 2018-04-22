LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — State and federal officials are set to begin preliminary damage assessments in areas hit by a tornado that struck central Virginia last week.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration were to begin evaluating property damage on Monday to determine what programs might be available to support recovery efforts.

Officials say those affected should try to be at their properties and contact their local emergency management office for additional information.

The National Weather Service says a tornado with top wind speeds estimated at 130 mph tore through Lynchburg as well as Campbell and Amherst counties last Sunday. Damage was particularly heavy in the Lynchburg and Danville areas.