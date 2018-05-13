SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a bear found dead on the side of major highway in northern New Jersey was likely struck by a car.

Saddle River police say the bruin found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 17 south appeared to be a cub. But it’s not clear when the animal was struck or how long it had been on the roadway before its body was discovered.

Authorities are trying to determine if the bear was the same one spotted Friday in nearby Ridgewood and Paramus.

Bear sightings across northern Jersey have increased in recent weeks, as spring usually marks the time the bruins emerge from winter slumber to forage for food. Environmental officials say residents shouldn’t approach the bears and should notify authorities if they see one.