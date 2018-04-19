OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say bad gasoline at a Sunoco station damaged several vehicles.

Ocean Township Police Lt. Timothy Torchia tells NJ.com tests Wednesday showed the Sunoco fuel had “a significant amount of water.” Torchia says 12 drivers have filed complaints.

The gasoline was delivered before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Torchia says the mishap isn’t a criminal matter.

Local and state agencies are investigating the matter. The station has been closed.

Ocean Township police advise anyone having car problems due to this gasoline issue to call 1-800-Sunoco1.